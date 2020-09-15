Scam Alert: Voters, be wary of bogus mailers and texts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron announce two election scams aimed at Kentuckians.
In one, Kentuckians are receiving letters from a group called the “Center for Voter Information,” pushing them to register to vote. The problems is that those letters have been sent to people who are already registered to vote. The Center purports to have a Frankfort address on its mailers, but in fact the address simply represents a mailbox at a UPS Store.
Because the letters encourage people to register who have already done so, they confuse voters and disrupt Kentucky election officials' efforts.
In the other scam, voters have received text messages from a 502 area code saying they are not registered to vote and directing them to a fake website, ky.reg.com. If you receive this text, do not go to the website. Scammers may use the fake website to steal an individual’s personal and financial information.
The Secretary of State and Attorney General urge Kentuckians to be on guard for election scams and to follow these scam prevention tips:
- Click here to visit the state sponsored website, to register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot.
- If you receive an email or text message from an unverified source, do not click the link.
- Do not provide your personal or financial information to unknown callers or text message senders.
