Breonna Taylor’s family has plans for more change after settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville shook headlines across the country with its $12 million settlement to Breonna Taylor’s family. The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers more than six months ago.
Since the first time we spoke with Taylor’s family they said her name and legacy will include change. The country saw that change start Tuesday with a long list of police reforms included in their settlement. Her family said they are not stopping there.
“We just always had a plan from day one what we wanted and that’s to [create] change,” said Trina Curry, Taylor’s aunt.
Curry said the settlement with the city isn’t close to justice, but it’s the historical list of police reforms attached that holds value.
“Trying to make those changes so another family doesn’t feel the same way we feel and go through the same things we went through,” Curry said.
We asked Curry what the settlement means to her family.
“Justice didn’t end yesterday with the settlement,” Curry said. “Justice is continuing to fight. Justice is those officers being prosecuted arrested fired. Breonna’s life was priceless.”
The family wants to move reform past Louisville and through the United States.
Curry said the settlement was a drop in the bucket. It’s not been more than six months after her niece was killed Curry said every day feels like March 13th waiting for possible changes against the officers involved.
“We haven’t been able to grieve we haven’t been able to process anything,” Curry said. “We’ve been caught up in fighting.”
Curry said the family did not throw in the towel or cop out by accepting the settlement. It’s part of the legal process.
“We would like for Breonna to be the last name we have to say,” Curry said.
Curry said there’s nothing anyone could do to fill the void left from losing her niece. She said her loss has given the family a mission to change the world starting in Louisville.
Lonita Baker, the family’s attorney and Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, are working on the Breonna Taylor Foundation to keep championing for social justice and reform initiative and to support young people who what to get into the health profession.
