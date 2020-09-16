Charges dropped against four accused in Newburg murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a weekend shooting left a local mother dead, four suspects arrested are no longer facing murder charges.
The deadly shooting happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. near Poplar Level Road and Indian Trail.
Both a man and woman were shot multiple times. Thirty-six-year-old Tana Hillman died from her injuries.
Marcus Vester, Steven Curtis, Zaman Taylor and Deron Perkins were charged the next day and arraigned on Tuesday.
Attorney Alex Dathorne said he received information that showed the four men were not involved in the murder. He told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters that he contacted LMPD’s Homicide Unit, which acted immediately.
“They did not want to have the wrong people in custody,” Dathorne said. “They made valiant efforts over the next 12 hours and immediately initiated the dismissal of the murder charges.”
WAVE 3 News has reached out to LMPD for comment and is waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.