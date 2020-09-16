'Don’t be a jerk’: Gov. Beshear calls out virus doubters, social media trolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear quoted CDC Director Robert Redfield during his Wednesday coronavirus update in Frankfort, who stated, “Wearing a mask remains the most important, powerful public health tool we have.”
Beshear has repeatedly stressed the importance of masking up during the COVID-19 pandemic, even issuing a statewide mask mandate. The current mandate is expected to be extended later this month.
The governor on Wednesday reported 776 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Eight more deaths were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 1,082.
“Let’s make sure we light those houses green. Let’s make sure we ring those bells at 10 a.m.,” Beshear said, urging families to remember those who have died of the virus.
There have been 58,774 total cases of the coronavirus across Kentucky since the start of the year.
Beshear said 91 of the newest cases involve patients who are under the age of 18. The state’s positivity rate is currently under 4% and stands at 3.89%.
Right now, there are 565 people in Kentucky being treated for the virus in a hospital; 125 are in intensive care and 75 are on a ventilator.
The governor made a point to call out anyone who may be saying the coronavirus is not real or threatening healthcare workers on social media.
“If you’re doing that, you’re being a jerk,” he said, stressing the importance of doctors, nurses, and staff members during the outbreak. “Don’t be a jerk.”
The Team Kentucky COVID-19 website has further information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, including breakdowns by location, race, and ethnicity.
Watch the briefing below:
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.