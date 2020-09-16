FORECAST: Patchy morning fog gives way to partly cloudy, hazy skies

- WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS WEEKEND: October-like weather for the last weekend of summer; highs in the 60s/70s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s patchy fog mixes out after sunrise, leaving behind partly cloudy skies, especially in areas east of I-65. A passing cold front may trigger a shower or two this afternoon but most will remain dry as highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A few clouds will stick around tonight once the front passes but we’ll be dry and cool with lows in the 50s by tomorrow morning. Cooler air takes over to end the workweek. Despite sunshine across the region, temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s and low 70s Friday afternoon.
Clouds may linger across southern Kentucky for the morning before clearing by the evening. We’ll see mainly clear skies Friday night as temperatures fall into the 40s across the region. Hello Fall!
Highs remain in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend with lows in the 40s. Temperatures warm back to near 80° next week, just in time for the beginning of Fall on Tuesday.
