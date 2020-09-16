FORECAST: Pleasant end to the week before a fall-like weekend

- WEATHER HEADLINES
- Small shower chance this evening and Thursday afternoon
- Lows in the 40s by Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies are partly cloudy this evening with that distinct wildfire smoke-induced haze overhead. We’ll keep it dry overnight with cool lows in the 50s to near 60.
You’ll need a light jacket in the morning! There will be some hazy sunshine early in the day on Thursday, but a few more clouds and a tiny shower chance will roll in later in the afternoon thanks to a cold front moving in. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon.
A few clouds will stick around Thursday night once the front passes but we’ll be dry and cool with lows in the 50s by Friday morning.
Cool air will be in place during the day on Friday, keeping high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s! Expect pesky clouds mainly in Kentucky early in the day with clearer skies by sunset.
We’ll only top out in the 60s and lower 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Expect lows to be in the 40s by Sunday morning. That’s a real fall wake up call!
