Goode Morning Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

While there are big weather events happening in other parts of the country, things are quiet for WAVE Country. And I wouldn’t expect much to change for awhile.
We will have some passing clouds today from the outer moisture levels of Sally but they will be fairly high up. Moisture levels do increase just a tiny bit over southern KY and we’ll keep a small shower risk there.
For Thursday we will look north and south for any moisture. Sally moisture across Southern KY and cold front moisture as that front drops in from Indiana by the afternoon. Again, moisture levels overall so we are keeping this as a sprinkle/brief shower setup. Most will remain dry.
The good news about this front is another drop in temperatures will take place Friday into Saturday. Highs will struggle out of the 60s with lows at night in the 40s. Even a slight wind chill factor Sunday AM into the upper 30s. Get ready :)
We warm slowly next week as the weather pattern isn’t in a hurry to change fast.
More on that and some new long term data I decided to take a gander at.
Have a Goode one!
