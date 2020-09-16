Homicide investigation underway at IUS student housing complex in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police officers are investigating a homicide at a student housing complex near Indiana University Southeast.
Investigators responded to a disturbance call around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on Prestwick Square in the Annex of New Albany, an IUS student apartment complex, NAPD Chief Todd Bailey confirmed to WAVE 3 News. They found a man in his early 40s injured inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead after medical crews arrived to help.
Indiana State Police troopers have joined the investigation, but detectives do not believe there are any threats to public safety.
Anyone with information about what happened should call 911, the New Albany Police Department, or Indiana State Police
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.