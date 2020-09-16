JCPS discusses in-person learning plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is making plans for when students eventually return to the classroom.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is tasked with creating a plan to present to the board for a vote on September 29. The plan will guide the district on how to proceed once the first six weeks of originally planned NTI are up next month.
According to Dr. Connie White, the deputy commissioner for the state’s public health department, Jefferson County currently has 10 to 25 positive cases per 100,000 people, which is considered an “accelerated spread.” Pollio said the numbers ideally need to drop to less than 10 cases per 100,000 people for him to consider including in-person learning in his plan.
The JCPS board reassured parents it will keep NTI as an option when students do return to class.
Some parents like Samantha Stewart, whose 9-year-old twins have excelled with virtual learning, have plans to keep their children in NTI for as long as possible.
“I don’t feel comfortable sending them back at all. They will be doing the NTI,” Stewart said. “I just can’t take the chance of them catching it or spreading it in the school. (With NTI) They’re actually learning from home, and I like that because then I don’t have to send them to school and risk them catching the virus.”
However, other parents told WAVE 3 News an in-person learning option can’t come soon enough. Lindsay Jones said her 5-year-old son, Aaron has struggled with the social isolation that comes with NTI. She commended JCPS for “doing the absolute best they can with a tough situation,” but she said her son needs to learn in person.
“He is just a really sweet kid,” Jones said. “He doesn’t understand why he isn’t able to be in class. When I see him on these Google Meets that we’re doing, he just looks sad because he’s sitting there staring at all these friends he doesn’t get to see (in real life).”
Jones said her son hasn’t stopped asking her to go back to school since he started NTI 14 days ago. She told WAVE 3 News she wishes the district would provide that option.
“I think for the formative years- kindergarten, first grade, second grade, the social development is just as important as what you’re teaching them in education,” Jones said. “At the same time, I’m not a monster. I realize we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and there are families that are immune compromised, there are teachers that are immune compromised. What I’m upset about is that we don’t have options.”
Pollio said JCPS will continue with NTI until at least October 6.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.