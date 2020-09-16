Jefferson County Clerk rolls out expanded plan for general election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County voters now know a little bit more about what the fall’s general election will look like for them.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw laid out the plans on Wednesday.
Early voting will be available starting October 13, running Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
People will be able to do that at four locations: The Kentucky Expo Center, the KFC Yum Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and an additional east end location that is still being negotiated.
Absentee ballot drop boxes will also be available at those sites when they are open. An additional drop box will also be at the Jefferson County Election Center.
For early voting and on Election Day, voters do not have to go to a specific site, but can go to which ever one works best for them.
On the traditional Election Day, November 3, eight total in person voting sites will be open. The four that were open for early voting as well as Ballard High School, Shawnee High School, TJ Middle School and Valley High School.
“From the beginning, it has been my priority to ensure the health and safety of all Jefferson County voters, election officers, and members of my staff,” Holsclaw said. “In order to do this, we’ve had to make some very, very tough decisions, but I am confident that the path we have laid is a solid path.”
Absentee ballots are now available for request and will be sent out starting this week. The deadline to request one in Kentucky is October 9.
Around 95,000 people in the county have already requested an absentee ballot according to clerk’s office.
Full results are not expected on election night.
The governor and secretary of state will need to approve the plan. Holsclaw said she has yet to hear their opinions of it.
She adds TARC will be giving free rides to the polls on Election Day and operating a free shuttle to the Kentucky Expo Center from Union Station at 10th and W. Broadway.
