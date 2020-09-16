Jury examines gruesome evidence photos during day 4 of Joseph Oberhansley murder trial

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - At the beginning of Joseph Oberhansley’s second murder trial, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the evidence is “worse than anything you’d see in a horror movie.”
Wednesday, a jury examined that evidence.
The 36-year-old is accused of killing and eating parts of his ex-girlfriend’s body, Tammy Blanton, in September 2014.
As a warning, the details of the evidence are graphic.
Wednesday, the trial began with a crime lab analyst who studied samples from Oberhansley, Blanton’s body, and the scene of the crime. She testified to finding Blanton’s blood on a jigsaw, frying pan, pair of tongs, fingernail clippers, and a knife.
Previously, a former Jeffersonville police officer testified to find a tarp with tools on the ground in Blanton’s home. Her body was in the bathtub.
During a post-mortem examination, the analyst testified to finding Oberhansley’s specimen on Blanton. The defense spent more than an hour questioning the DNA expert about how the process works and the accuracy of the results. Since Oberhansley and Blanton were in a relationship at some point, the defense questioned if the specimen was there from a sexual assault.
The second witness who testified was the medical examiner who performed Blanton’s autopsy. He said her death was caused by a sharp blunt object to her head, throat, and torso.
The jury examined some of the autopsy photos Wednesday. The M.E. testified to finding four stab wounds on her face, fractures to her nose and skull, six stab wounds on her neck, and several more overlapping on her torso. Parts of her skull and brain were missing and cuts and bruises covered her body.
By the nature of the injuries to her hands, he believes Blanton tried to protect herself against her killer.
