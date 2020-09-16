LouCity wins 2-0 at Indy Eleven

(WAVE) - Louisville City FC increased it’s first place cushion in USL Group E with a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday night.
LouCity is 6-0-2 in it’s last eight matches.
Cameron Lancaster got the scoring started with a nice volley off a corner kick in the 39th minute. Corben Bone got loose in the 76th minute off a nice touch from Brian Ownby to provide the final margin.
LouCity now has 26 points, four more than second place Indy. The top two teams in the group make the playoffs.
Up next is a return to Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday. LouCity hosts Memphis 901 FC at 7:30 p.m.
