Louisville couple ties the knot, honeymoons in Florida during Hurricane Sally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The saying goes, “It’s good luck to have rain on your wedding day.”
But how about a hurricane on a honeymoon?
Wedding plans have changed for months because of COVID-19 for Aaron and Elise Richardson, but they were set on tying the knot in 2020. The couple planned a destination wedding in Destin, Florida, for mid-September.
“The whole process has been like so much back and forth with everything,” Alyse Richardson said. “It was a mess, but we were going to do it no matter what.”
The wedding was planned to be on the beach with 30 of their closest friends and family. On the morning of the ceremony, the couple went to the beach where they planned to walk down the aisle and realized an outdoor wedding would not be possible.
“We went over there Monday morning to look at it, and it was 11-foot waves,” Aaron Richardson described.
“And there was no beach,” his wife chimed in. “The tide was so high that there wasn’t even a beach.”
A restaurant in Destin offered to let them use their indoor space for the ceremony. So, again, the couple had to change their wedding plans to make it work.
“We actually got really, really good pictures on a harbor with boats and stuff in the background, so it turned out perfect,” Alyse Richardson said.
Tuesday, Hurricane Sally moved in with heavy rain, high winds, and leaving thousands without power.
(Story continues below photo)
“We have friends over in Panama City,” Aaron Richardson said. “They have no power, no electric. And for us, we have electric, but we have no water and no A/C.”
The Richardsons said some of their friends had to rent cars to get out of town before the storm hit because of canceled flights. They said the earliest flight out of the area would be this weekend.
“There’s nothing open,” Aaron Richardson said.
“Restaurants, stores, everything is closed, so we just have to work with what we have,” his wife explained.
The couple said rain has started to let up and they’re hoping the rest of their stay won’t involve more storms.
“Not what we expected but having our friends with us and family has made it somewhat better versus us being down here by ourselves,” Aaron Richardson said. “It’s made it better.”
The couple said they plan to head back to Louisville on Saturday.
