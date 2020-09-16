Man convicted for UofL crime spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury has convicted a man on charges rape, burglary, robbery, and other crimes that happened over the span of two months in Dec 2018.
Alfred Toe Kesseh was recommended a 27 year sentence for the crime spree.
Those crimes happened at University of Louisville student housing complexes and area banks. Many of them were caught on camera. Victims at the time told WAVE 3 news he pulled a gun on them before taking their money or sexually assaulting them.
Another victim had their debit card stolen. Kesseh then tried taking the card to a Speedway and tried to buy out gift cards.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine states: “This case is especially note-worthy as it was the first criminal trial conducted in Jefferson Circuit Court under the Kentucky Supreme Court’s COVID-19 guidelines. Clearly, the pandemic did not deprive the victims in this case of the justice they deserved. I want to commend my staff for conducting a successful prosecution under most unusual circumstances.”
Kesseh will be sentenced on Nov 4.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.