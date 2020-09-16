One killed in Hardin Co after SUV hits ATV

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after he pulled in front of a SUV in Elizabethtown.
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 1 P.M. Wednesday near the 10,000 block of KY 1600.
The investigation shows 86-year-old Joseph Hughes of Vine Grove was trying to cross the road while on an ATV.
He was hit by a 19-year-old driving a Ford Explorer. Hughes was taken to University of Louisville for treatment but died from his injuries.
The crash is still being investigated by KSP.
