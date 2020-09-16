Salvation Army deploying officer for hurricane relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the wake of massive flooding that followed tropical storm Sally, the Salvation Army will deploy an officer to aid in hurricane relief.
The officer will help survivors and first responders as soon as it is safe for them to move in.
Salvation Army Lieutenant Brittany Sanford, who leads the Sanders ministry effort at The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope shelter and social services, was deployed Wednesday morning to the gulf coast from the Louisville Area Command at 911 S. Brook St.
“Part of it is painful because when you see people suffering and hurting, nobody enjoys that, right?” Sanford said. “But on the flip side of it, to be able to bring a smile to someone’s face and to remind them that they’re not alone and there are people that are fighting for them and are on the way to help them is also very comforting and encouraging too."
Sanford’s deployment will last for two-weeks. She will be working with a canteen crew who will serve food, beverages, and emotional support to survivors there.
To support the disaster work of The Salvation Army click here.
