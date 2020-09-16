Silver Creek’s Kaufman Narrows List of Schools to Five

SELLERSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Silver Creek senior, Trey Kaufman is one of the top basketball recruits in the country, but unfortunately for Cards fans, U of L is not on his radar. “I don’t think I was really a priority to them and their staff. Great team, I just don’t think the culture and we kinda fit,” said Kaufman.
He does have a top five list of schools he’s considering. Four of them are traditional powers: IU, Purdue, North Carolina, and Virginia. The fifth school is a bit of a surprise, Indiana State. “I kinda explained it like you look at so many people that go to the NBA. All of the NBA All Stars, they don’t always come from these top, big name schools," said Kaufman. It also doesn’t hurt that Trey’s uncle also played for the Sycamores.
Of course, the Indiana Hoosiers are at or near the top of that list, mainly because of Trey’s relationship with the players. “There’s just so many people that I know on their team, and I’m just very comfortable with them and their staff as well,” said Kaufman.
After being named Indiana’s Player of the Year by Gatorade as a junior, Kaufman is the obvious front runner to win the state’s honor of Mister Basketball, but he says individual accolades are not his focal point. The Dragons were poised to repeat as state champs before Covid ended their season, and that serves as motivation heading into this year. “All of the individual accolades, I would trade them all for state (championship)," said Kaufman.
