Silver Creek’s Kaufman Narrows List of Schools to Five

He does have a top five list of schools he’s considering. Four of them are traditional powers: IU, Purdue, North Carolina, and Virginia. The fifth school is a bit of a surprise, Indiana State. “I kinda explained it like you look at so many people that go to the NBA. All of the NBA All Stars, they don’t always come from these top, big name schools," said Kaufman. It also doesn’t hurt that Trey’s uncle also played for the Sycamores.