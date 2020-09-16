Train, semi collide on railroad track in Oldham Co.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up a crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer in Oldham County.
WAVE 3 News' Sean Baute captured images of a chaotic scene on Railroad Avenue in Crestwood.
Fortunately, nobody was injured.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. and blocked traffic for hours
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Darla Glazebrook, who works across the street from the accident at Fabulous Floors, Inc.
Glazebrook said it’s commonplace around there to find semis stuck in that same spot.
Usually she or her coworkers are the ones to call it into Oldham County dispatch to stop the trains from coming.
On Wednesday though, it happened hours before anyone got there, creating problems for businesses in the area.
“They usually will block one way into our parking lot, but they have us blocked all the way out,” said Glazebrook. “Customers can’t get into our parking lot today.”
Another employee said it’s not first and likely won’t be the last time a truck like that gets stuck, despite warning signs that clearly advise against crossing the tracks.
“You can put up as many signs as you want. There’s signs on this side as well as the other side. No amount of signs are going to stop the problems from happening,” said Katie Marowelli. “It’s either taking it off the GPS or if crossbars are put up: that’s what needs to happen to stop this from occurring again.”
It was also the first day back in the classroom for elementary students in Oldham County.
Despite heavy traffic around Crestwood Elementary due to the accident, Oldham County Schools said it was probably their smoothest opening in years.
