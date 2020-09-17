Dequante Hobbs’ killer sentenced on federal firearms charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who fired the shot that struck and killed seven-year-old Dequante Hobbs in 2017 was sentenced Thursday to just under six years in prison on federal firearms charges.
Wyatt Williams will serve the 70 month federal sentence in addition to a previous 20 year sentence in state prison.
“Well, he gets to live his life,” Henry Watkins, Dequante’s grandfather, said while expressing disappointment, “but Dequante doesn’t get to live his life.”
Dequante was struck and killed by a bullet as he was sitting at his family’s kitchen table eating cake and playing on an iPad. The gun was fired by during an altercation at a nearby dice game.
“Losing a kid, losing a child losing a family member in which everyone in our family love so much is just something we will never get back,” Micheshia Norment, Dequante’s mother, said. “It’s been three years, it just feels like yesterday still or today.”
When it happened in May 2017, Dequante’s death left an entire city stunned and saddened.
Williams was apprehended months later and has since been sentenced to state prison on charges of second-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment.
A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Williams used social media to sell and distribute firearms to others. One of the firearms in his possession was stolen.
“Dequante Hobbs' seven years of life mattered; to his family, his neighborhood, and to his entire community,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman in a press release. “Law enforcement is but one tool, but we seek to use it wisely to target the trigger-pullers like Wyatt Williams who are ending the promising young lives of so many of our neighbors here in Louisville.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.