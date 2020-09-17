DPS Highway Patrol Troopers rescue 500th child during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS Highway Patrol Troopers rescued the 500th child during a traffic stop since implementing specialized training through the Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) program.
The program began in 2009, and since then troopers have rescued 500 children during traffic stops across Texas.
The IPC program training teaches troopers to spot indicators that a child is a victim or at risk of becoming a victim, and includes children who are missing, exploited, at-risk or endangered.
In addition to removing these children from dangerous situations, the training also helps DPS in related child abduction, human trafficking, possession of child pornography and sexual assault investigations.
“This is an outstanding contribution to public safety by our Troopers who identified and rescued children during standard traffic stops, even though the child could not necessarily vocalize they needed help,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “At the same time, it helped us take reprehensible criminals who prey on one of our most vulnerable populations off the street.”
The program advocates the message to “Stop waiting for children to ask for your help.”
IPC has trained more than 10,000 people in its methods across the United States and other countries.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.