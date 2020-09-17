Feds charge 7 with meth trafficking in Owensboro area

Stephen Autry, 44, of Owensboro, Christina Ray, 35, of Owensboro, and George Quarles, 45, of Hopkinsville, are all charged in a single count indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. According to the indictment, beginning on at least January 24, 2020, and continuing up to and through February 11, 2020, the three knowingly and intentionally conspired with one another and others to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, the charge carries no less than 10 years in federal prison.