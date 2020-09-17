Feds charge 7 with meth trafficking in Owensboro area

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say seven people have been charged by a federal Grand Jury for dealing methamphetamine in and around Owensboro.
“Meth is poison. It destroys lives and wrecks families,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Deal it in Daviess County and our Pennyrile Region and expect federal prosecution and significant time in federal prison.”
James Frasier, 39, of Henderson, has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. According to the indictment, as early as September 23, 2019, and continuing through December 20, 2019, Frasier conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, the charge carries no less than a mandatory 10 years in federal prison. He also faces a charge of distribution of methamphetamine. The second charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Christopher Raley, 31, of Owensboro, has been charged in a separate federal indictment with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charge that carries no less than 5 years imprisonment. Raley is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Raley was previously convicted of trafficking in methamphetamine in 2016 and receiving stolen property in 2015, both felonies. The charge carries a penalty of no more than 10 years, if convicted.
Arthur J. Abbeduto, 26, of Whitesville, has been charged in a single count indictment. According to the indictment, on or about July 19, 2019, he knowingly possessed with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. The charge carries no less than 10 years in federal prison, if convicted.
Stephen Autry, 44, of Owensboro, Christina Ray, 35, of Owensboro, and George Quarles, 45, of Hopkinsville, are all charged in a single count indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. According to the indictment, beginning on at least January 24, 2020, and continuing up to and through February 11, 2020, the three knowingly and intentionally conspired with one another and others to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, the charge carries no less than 10 years in federal prison.
David E. Brown, 43, of Henderson, faces charges for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the complaint, in a post-Miranda interview, Brown admitted to trafficking and distributing multiple pound quantities of methamphetamine for the last four years, approximately.
Several agencies are involved in the investigations including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Owensboro Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police Department, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police.
