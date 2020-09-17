West Nile Virus case confirmed in Clark County mosquito

Eight out of 10 people infected with the West Niles virus do not develop symptoms, according to the CCHD. One in five people infected by West Nile can develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, or a rash. While most people with this type of West Nile Virus recover, experts say weakness and fatigue can last for months. Around one in 150 could develop severe central nervous system illnesses, including encephalitis or meningitis.