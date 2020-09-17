FORECAST: Cooler temperatures arrive for the end of summer

- WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS WEEKEND: October-like weather for the last weekend of summer; highs in the 60s/70s
- NEXT 10 DAYS: Rain chances looking very low if not zero
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While most see sunny skies to start the day, areas in Southern Kentucky will see some clouds this morning. Those clouds look to clear by the afternoon. It will also be breezy today with gusts near 20 MPH as highs sit in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Friday night will be a chilly one in the 40s under clear skies! Grab a jacket and a hot drink if you’re heading to Touchdown Friday Night football games in the evening.
Saturday will be a fantastic day with highs in the 60s to near 70 and abundant sunshine. Saturday night will be another chilly night with widespread 40s expected.
We keep the cool weather to wrap up the weekend before highs warm to near 80° by the middle of next week.
