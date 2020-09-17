FORECAST: Summer ends with a fall feel

- WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS WEEKEND: October-like weather for the last weekend of summer; highs in the 60s/70s
- NEXT 10 DAYS: Rain chances looking very low if not zero
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep a few clouds in the forecast tonight as a cold front continues to exit our area.
Lows will be in the 50s with a few 40s possible in more rural areas Friday morning. We’ll have a splendid end to the workweek Friday as sunshine takes hold and highs only reach into the lower 70s. A few more clouds than sun are possible in Southern Kentucky early in the day, but all of us will end up clear by evening.
Friday night will be a chilly one in the 40s! Make sure you have a jacket and something hot to drink if you’re heading to Touchdown Friday Night football games in the evening.
Saturday will be a fantastic day with highs in the 60s to near 70 and abundant sunshine.
Below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend with no rain expected. This trend could very well extend through much of next week.
