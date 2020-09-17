FORECAST: Warm this afternoon before a cool blast of air

- WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS WEEKEND: October-like weather for the last weekend of summer; highs in the 60s/70s
- NEXT 10 DAYS: Rain chances looking very low if not zero.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy at times with a period of clouds rolling in this afternoon with a cold front. While a sprinkle or brief shower will be possible with that front, rainfall remains unlikely. We’ll jump into the 80s ahead of the front before we cool things down! A few clouds will stick around tonight once the front passes but we’ll be dry and cool with lows in the 50s by tomorrow morning.
Cooler air takes over to end the workweek. Despite sunshine across the region, temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s and low 70s Friday afternoon. Clouds may linger across southern Kentucky for the morning before clearing by the evening. 40s are likely for overnight lows with a few upper 30s closer to Seymour, Indiana.
Highs remain in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend with lows in the 40s. Temperatures warm back to near 80° next week, just in time for the beginning of Fall on Tuesday.
