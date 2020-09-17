Goode Morning Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Are you ready for the last weekend of summer?? Of course, most of you know it won’t “feel” like summer. Temperatures this weekend will be more typical of mid-October. The cool/dry nights will also accelerate the fall color so you should notice a difference next week.
Does this mean we are done with the 80s after that? Of course not. More warm spells are showing up down the road but as far as summer “heat”, that is looking unlikely at this time. In fact, we may face another cool-down NEXT weekend.
Rainfall chances will remain very low for the next 10 days.
Have a Goode One!
