Hundreds of nonprofits depending on Louisville’s annual day of giving for financial relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many nonprofits across WAVE Country have struggled this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are hopeful the city’s 24-hour day of local giving, Give for Good Louisville will help provide the financial relief they need.
Kentucky Harvest spent Thursday unloading 5,300 pounds of food to donate to Greater Saint Mark Baptist Church. The nonprofit rescues food that was headed for a landfill and re-purposes it to feed people in the community.
Last year the nonprofit donated more than 2 million pounds of food to more than 80 organizations in WAVE Country. Heather Stewart, Executive director of Kentucky Harvest, said this year things are different for every organization.
“COVID-19 has effected all nonprofits I think because we’ve had to cancel events, postpone fundraisers, we’ve had to move things virtually, and it’s impacted our bottom line,” Stewart said. “When you cancel an event and you have $100,000 that you raise every year from that event, it really affects your bottom line.”
President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Louisville, Ron Gallo told WAVE 3 News the pandemic has taken a toll on local nonprofits in two main ways.
“One is the additional need for services, and so typical of nonprofits, they just stretch,” Gallo said. “They never say we can’t do this, but sometimes at the sacrifice of their own financial bottom lines, so it has been difficult in terms of providing services and it’s been difficult in terms of the finances, and this day can really help.”
This year the Community Foundation of Louisville has added two Give for Good Louisville ‘special giving categories’ in light of current community and global issues. Some organizations are categorized under a ‘COVID-19 pandemic’ section and others under a ‘racial justice and equity’ section.
Give for Good Louisville ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
To make a donation to an organization during Give for Good Louisville, click here.
To donate or volunteer for Kentucky Harvest, click here.
