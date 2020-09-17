Joseph Oberhansley pleads his innocence to Clark County jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Accused Indiana cannibal, Joseph Oberhansley, took the stand during the fifth day of his own murder trial in Clark County.
The 6-year-old is charged with burglary, rape, and murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Blanton, in September 2014.
Throughout his years of hearings and court appearances, Oberhansley has made vague claims that two men broke into Blanton’s home and killed her. He continued to make that argument to the jury Thursday.
Around 3 a.m. on September 11, 2014, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Blanton’s home in Downtown Jeffersonville. Blanton told the officer she changed the locks and wanted her ex-boyfriend to leave the property. The officers later testified to watching Oberhansley leave. He admitted to going back to Blanton’s home Thursday,
Oberhansley claims he saw two men in Blanton’s house stab her. He said he lunged at them and was knocked unconscious. He came to when officers arrive at the home around 10 a.m.
“I am not guilty of any of these crimes,” Oberhansley said to the jury. “I was talking out of my head.”
The accused killer claims he was coerced into a confession during the police interrogation. Oberhansley also admitted to eating parts of Blanton’s body. He blamed his foggy memory on a previous head injury combined with pressure from detectives.
Clark County Prosecutor continued to press Oberhansley about the facts of his story and how it did not align with evidence collected at the scene. Oberhansley would blame any lose ends on a previous injury or confusion.
The trial will continue Friday morning.
