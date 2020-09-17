KY Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority questioned at Supreme Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s authority during the coronavirus pandemic was question at the Supreme Court Thursday. The root of the hearing was whether Beshear has authority under the constitution and state statutes to protect Kentuckians during a global pandemic.
Beshear’s office wants the court to uphold his orders and his constitutional abilities. It argued emergency orders should be upheld because they’re rationally-based. Attorney La Tasha Buckner said the constitution gives the governor responsibilities and stated he’s doing the same thing other governors are doing to prevent the spread and deaths from COVID-19.
“197,000 thousand [deaths in the US] this is just in the first six – months,” said Buckner. “What we’re living through is a one in every one - hundred year health pandemic.”
Notable arguments in court came from the Florence Speedway and Little Links learning. Attorneys stated there was irreparable harm to the businesses because of Beshear’s alleged unlawful executive orders. It wants to stop Beshear from placing orders limiting the amount of children in a room and lift his current restrictions. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office argued Beshear does not have the authority to set rules all Kentuckians must live by. In July, Boone Circuit Court stopped Beshear’s COVID-19 orders then it was overturned.
All parties against Beshear want to stop Beshear’s abilities to implement orders and reinstate Boone’s temporary injunction. In court, two of the judges stated there is a common sense aspect here. If the Supreme court makes changes now, Beshear would not have the ability to make a decision if another emergency hits.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.