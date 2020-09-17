KY Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority questioned at Supreme Court

Notable arguments in court came from the Florence Speedway and Little Links learning. Attorneys stated there was irreparable harm to the businesses because of Beshear’s alleged unlawful executive orders. It wants to stop Beshear from placing orders limiting the amount of children in a room and lift his current restrictions. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office argued Beshear does not have the authority to set rules all Kentuckians must live by. In July, Boone Circuit Court stopped Beshear’s COVID-19 orders then it was overturned.