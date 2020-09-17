Louisville firefighters rescue dog from house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters were able to stop a house fire in the 2500 block of South 3rd St. Thursday.
Crews made it to the scene within three minutes of the first call. 25 Firefighters managed to put out the fire in under 10 minutes.
One dog was rescued from the home and is recovering. No other injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.
The home took moderate fire and smoke damage. Louisville Fire Department is investigation the cause of the fire.
