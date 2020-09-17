Male Prepares for Season Opener at #1 Trinity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last time Male stepped foot on the gridiron, the result was a 28-6 loss to Trinity in last years 6-A state championship. On Friday night comes the rematch, but Male head coach, Chris Wolfe says it’s not ideal for his team to open the season with the Rocks,who oh by the way, already have a game under their belt. “On a year when you have a shortened time to get ready, you have no two-a-days, you’re going to go out and play the defending state champs who have eight starters back on defense,” said Wolfe.
On top of that, the Bulldogs are replacing their starting quarterback and four offensive linemen from last year’s team, but don’t feel too sorry for Male. This team is still loaded with the likes of junior defensive end, Selah Brown who has offers from U of L and Stanford to name a few, and they still have plenty of weapons on offense. “Jaylin Bross is a 1600 yard back, and Vinny Anthony was our #3 receiver last year, and his brother VJ was our top tight end,” said Wolfe.
Regardless of the opponent, after a rocky offseason due to Covid, the Dawgs are happy to be playing again.
