Male Prepares for Season Opener at #1 Trinity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last time Male stepped foot on the gridiron, the result was a 28-6 loss to Trinity in last years 6-A state championship. On Friday night comes the rematch, but Male head coach, Chris Wolfe says it’s not ideal for his team to open the season with the Rocks,who oh by the way, already have a game under their belt. “On a year when you have a shortened time to get ready, you have no two-a-days, you’re going to go out and play the defending state champs who have eight starters back on defense,” said Wolfe.