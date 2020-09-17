Man sentenced on federal gun charges in 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs' death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who fired a shot during a dice game leading to the death of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs will see his sentence extended on federal charges.
26-year-old Wyatt Williams bullet landed in a nearby home killing Dequante Hobbs. The family of the 7-year-old says Hobbs was simply eating a piece of cake and playing on an Ipad when the bullet hit him.
Just two days after the shooting Williams was found with a different illegal gun.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in April of 2019. He originally was sentenced on second-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment charges.
Now federal courts have sentenced him on three counts of possession of a firearm while addicted to substances or using controlled substances. The sentencing memo also said Williams used social media to sell and distribute firearms to others in the community and openly admitted to drug use. The 70 months of time cannot be paroled.
Williams would have been eligible for parole on Hobbs' death in 2023.
“Dequante Hobbs' seven years of life mattered; to his family, his neighborhood, and to his entire community,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Law enforcement is but one tool, but we seek to use it wisely to target the trigger-pullers like Wyatt Williams who are ending the promising young lives of so many of our neighbors here in Louisville.”
