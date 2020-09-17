Metro Council passes vote of no-confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer 22-4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council voted 22-4 in a no-confidence resolution against Mayor Greg Fischer Thursday.
Council members also passed a no-confidence resolution Thursday that will lay out a way for Mayor Greg Fischer to restore trust with the community.
Metro Council President David James and Councilmembers Markus Winkler wrote a resolution to present at the council meeting, removing language that council members did not have confidence in Mayor Fischer. The resolution, instead, said the council is “expressing concerns in the leadership of Mayor Greg Fischer and urging improved partnership with Metro Council to address the issues affecting the city of Lousiville.”
The proposed resolution lists how Mayor Greg Fischer can regain trust with the city. The list includes:
- Advance policies promoting homeownership without displacement and building wealth in the most impoverished census tracts
- Develop a plan to present to the council that includes: strategies to aggressively increase the number of affordable housing units in the county; reduce/freeze property taxes to protect longtime residents who live in areas at risk of gentrification; limit large scale development; create a stabilization voucher program
- Aggressively lobby for eviction prevention in Kentucky General Assembly
- Demand action in Frankfort to address “systemic racial and socioeconomic inequality in the criminal justice system”
- Ensure complete investigative findings into the killings of Breonna Taylor, David McAtee and subsequent civil unrest are shared publicly after they are concluded
- The findings include a review of events, decisions of what led to those events, and policy review.
- Also “allow for a detailed question and answer sessions by members of the council and media”
- Make available any and all metro staff and cooperate with the council’s investigation
- Provide a “public accounting” of all pending PIU and PSU investigations to “ensure their expedient resolution”
- Conduct future press briefings in person
- Complete the top to bottom review of LMPD by 12/31/20
- After the top to bottom review, engage the public in the review of policies and push state leaders on both sides of the aisle for reforms; put policies in place that change the culture of LMPD, promote community engagement, and support officers who identify and report potential peer misconduct
- Finalize the Fraternal Order of Police, or FOP, contract by 12-31-20
- Put in place recruiting practices to ensure “demographic make-up of LMPD represents diversity of the Metro” by 11/1/22
- Create a program to incentivize officers to live in Jefferson Co.
- Improve communication and collaboration with the Council, including the planning phases of key initiatives, consultation on major personnel decisions and regular engagement with individual Council members
- Review all leadership appointments, including feedback from the council, and make needed changes by 12/31/20
- Conduct and publish a study of Metro Government employee demographic make-up. Implement processes to recruit and hire new staff by 12/31/20
- Enhance code enforcement by prioritizing high impact areas and searching for and addressing code violations by 12/31/20
- Prioritize infrastructure spending across the county by need
- Hire a Louisville Metro Ombudsman and Community Relations Director c to address online complaints, work with social and civic organizations and collaborate with protesters to establish solutions for addressing perceived or actual injustices
- Create and hire and director-level position within Louisville Forward to look at economic development within disadvantaged or at-risk areas of the community.
This resolution comes after Metro Council Republicans filed a no-confidence resolution in August. The no-confidence resolution advanced out of the committee last week with a split vote.
Watch the meeting below.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.