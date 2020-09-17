Metro Council’s ‘no-confidence’ vote could impact Fischer’s future as mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metro Council is expected to vote on a no-confidence resolution on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
The resolution was first filed in August and advanced out of committee with a split vote last week.
It lists several reasons for no confidence in Fischer, the third-term mayor, particularly the Breonna Taylor investigation and the more than 100 days of protests that have followed.
The resolution claims systemic changes are needed at LMPD, which the mayor appeared to have begun addressing in the city’s historic agreement with Taylor’s family this week. Not only will the city pay $12 million, but the department will now embark on a series of unprecedented police reforms.
The resolution also cites a rise in homicides, and claims Fischer was slow to address misconduct allegations in the LMPD Explorer program, as well as at Metro Animal Services and TARC.
The resolution, sponsored by the council’s full Republican caucus, demands Fischer to resign from office. Only an impeachment proceeding could force the mayor from office if he doesn’t step down on his own. The council hasn’t said if it would go down that road.
Following last week’s 3-3 committee vote, Fischer admitted mistakes in a public apology, but said the city needs unity at a time of crisis.
