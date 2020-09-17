628 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday that 628 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Commonwealth, bringing the statewide total since March to 59,370. Kentucky’s current positivity rate is 3.82%.
Eleven new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed, bringing the statewide death total to 1,093.
The governor openly stressed the importance of people not letting their guard down against COVID-19, even though the positivity rate seems to be declining.
“Let’s stop denying [the virus], and let’s do what it takes to defeat it. The first step to solving a problem is admitting there is one," he said.
The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations currently stands at 565, with 125 people in an ICU.
For further information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
At the start of Thursday’s virus briefing, Secretary of State Michael Adams reminded those in need of an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming general election to head to govoteky.com to request one. He also broke down voting locations and stressed the importance of early voting to prevent crowding at the polls.
The general election is Nov. 3.
Watch the briefing below.
