Popular grocery store’s delivery van stolen in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grocery deliveries by a Louisville supermarket were delayed after the store’s delivery van was stolen from the parking lot.
The theft happened at ValuMarket at Mid City Mall on Monday night. The person who took the vehicle got the keys from inside the store before driving away with it, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
The store has posted a video from surveillance cameras of the person believed to be involved entering a non-public area of the store and leaving less than a minute later. Video from a second camera shows the suspect unlocking the van, getting inside and driving away.
Anyone who has seen the van or can identify the person in the photo is asked to call Louisville Metro police.
