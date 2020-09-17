Retired Louisville Police officer of 40 years dies at age 90 of COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Everett Pike, also known as “Boone,” was a retired Louisville Police officer of 40 years is being remembered by his wife, 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and more than 30 great-grandchildren as a superhero.
At age 90, Boone died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“If you were hurting, he was there to help that hurt,” Mike Pike, his oldest son, said. “If you needed something, if you needed money, my dad would give you money.”
At a visitation Thursday, his five children reminisced on the days their father put his life on the line to serve and protect. His son said says he’ll never forget the day his father retired from the Louisville Police Department after 40 years.
“He had some bad incidents happen to him and it was the day he retired, it was the happiest day of my life cause I knew I had my daddy then,” he explained.
On Monday, the 90-year-old hero fought his last battle against COVID-19. Denise Price, Everett’s oldest daughter, said her father was very active before being admitted into the hospital.
“He had ridden his stationary bike for about 5 miles, he had cut grass the day before for 5 acres,” Denise explained. “His doctor said, ‘You have the heart of a 50-year-old man, you’re going to outlive all of us.’”
After days of mild COVID symptoms, Boone started to feel worse, and that’s when he had to go to the emergency room. He died a week after being admitted into the hospital.
(Story continues below photo)
The Pike family said their hero was active and healthy, and they hope his death is a reminder that the novel coronavirus is deadly and real.
“It’s destroyed our family,” Mike Pike added, “and it could destroy theirs. So, please be careful. Be very careful, and do what you can do to stay safe.”
A visitation for Everett Pike is from 12-8 p.m. Friday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home, and a burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Cemetery.
