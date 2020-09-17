16th person arrested in Madison child predator sting

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Madison police have made another arrest in their ongoing child predator crackdown.
51-year-old Jeffery Garrett of Indianapolis was arrested in the 100 block of Vaughn Drive while in his company vehicle on Wednesday.
MPD says the Garrett arrived at the location in his company truck. He’s now charged with child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor charges.
Madison Police Department says more arrests are expected from their outstanding warrants.
