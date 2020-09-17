Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

Investigators in Markam, Il. revealed Wednesday that Melvin Martin, 30, admitted to killing 31-year-old Ladawndra Ellington in Louisville. He said he dismembered her body, dumped her torso in a Clifton Heights park, and packed some of her other body parts in a suitcase and tote bag. Police say Martin got on a Greyhound bus to Chicago to visit his parents in the suburb of Markham.