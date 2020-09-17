Victim identified in New Albany apartment complex homicide

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police officers are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex near Indiana University Southeast.
Investigators responded to a disturbance call around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on Prestwick Square in the Annex of New Albany, an apartment complex where some IUS students live, NAPD Chief Todd Bailey confirmed to WAVE 3 News. They found 44-year-old Adam Galloway injured inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead after medical crews arrived to help.
The NAPD Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the case. Detectives are following up on leads to identify who may have been involved in Galloway’s death.
Indiana State Police troopers have joined the investigation, but detectives do not believe there are any threats to public safety.
Anyone with information about what happened should call 911, the New Albany Police Department, or Indiana State Police.
