Arrest made in deadly Elizabethtown double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect wanted for a deadly double shooting in Elizabethtown was caught Friday afternoon by U.S. Marshals with the help of Louisville Metro Police officers.
The shooting happened on Sept. 6 and was first reported to dispatchers around 8:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department Officer Chris Denham said. It happened in the 600 block of Westport Road. When investigators arrived, they found Juwone Doleman, 23, of Danville, dead. A female victim was also found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown.
Denham said Jalen Williams, 21, of Louisville, was identified as a suspect within hours of the double shooting. The location of his arrest Friday was not revealed.
Williams is charged with homicide, robbery, assault, and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Radcliff Police Department at (270) 351-4470.
