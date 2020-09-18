Arrest made in deadly Elizabethtown double shooting

The shooting happened on Sept. 6 and was first reported to dispatchers around 8:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department Officer Chris Denham said. It happened in the 600 block of Westport Road. When investigators arrived, they found Juwone Doleman, 23, of Danville, dead. A female victim was also found with gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown.