Baby returned safely after car stolen from Circle K Parking Lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have returned a baby to it’s mother after a man stole a vehicle from a Circle K parking lot with the baby inside.
LMPD says it happened around 6:30 Friday morning in the 5200 block of Greenwood Rd..
LMPD were able to find the stolen vehicle less than half a mile from where it was reported stolen in the 7500 block of Feyhurst.
The suspect crashed into multiple vehicles behind an apartment complex in the area according to LMPD.
Officers were able to arrest Willie Macklin in the area. He was charged with Wanton Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fleeing or Evading Police, Stolen Auto, Operating on a Suspended License, Criminal Mischief, and Driving Without a License.
