Breonna Taylor’s mother leads rally outside of AG Daniel Cameron’s office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The words “Daniel Cameron, do your job!” rang out loudly outside of the Kentucky attorney general’s office Friday. The message was just one reason why protesters rallied again for Breonna Taylor.
The demonstration was led by Taylor’s family and Until Freedom.
“We don’t want anybody to get the notion that some money is going to compensate for justice,” an Until Freedom member said.
Three days after reaching a $12 million civil settlement with the city, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, delivered an emotional speech outside of Cameron’s office.
“I’ll give you every dime back for my baby,” Palmer said.
Palmer has called on Cameron multiple times since her daughter was shot and killed by LMPD officers on March 13.
“Daniel, just do your job,” Palmer cried. “It’s just that simple. It was that simple six months ago.”
After the rally, the group marched and were met by LMPD officers at the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road. Officers repeatedly told the group they would be arrested if they did not get out of the roadway.
Protesters said their demonstrations are about disrupting the system, and they won’t stop until they see justice.
“They need to get convicted, locked up, arrested,” a protester, Montez Jones, said. “That’s what I want. That’s all I want, them cops arrested.”
Friday marked the 114th day of protest in the city of Louisville calling for justice for Taylor.
