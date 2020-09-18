Counselor at Fort Knox High School dies following positive COVID test

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to (Harris’) family, friends, and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save her life in the face of this virus. She was a beloved and valuable member of our community, and she will be deeply missed. We are continuing in our efforts to keep everyone safe and get back to teaching and learning in a safe environment that best supports student achievement. DoDEA school operations impact the readiness of our military to complete their mission. And, we must continue to meet our mission and support readiness by providing military-connected students with a quality education. The health and safety of our students and employees is always our primary focus. We will continue to partner with our installation commands, parents and students to provide our children with quality education in the safest and most effective manner possible.”