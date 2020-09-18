Escaped murder suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in the Parkland neighborhood, but escaped from home incarceration, is back behind bars after he was found with a gun and drugs.
Jeremiah D. Wolfork, 28, was taken into custody by LMPD detectives around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
One of the detectives who saw Wolfork in the area of 7th Street and Algonquin Parkway knew he was wanted on a warrant for escaping from HIP.
During his arrest, the detectives said Wolfork dropped two packages suspected to contain cocaine at his feet and was found to have a .45 caliber pistol in his waistband. The serial number on the gun had been defaced. Wolfork is a convicted felon and was not to be in possession of a gun.
Wolfork is a suspect in the July 11, 2019 murder of Steven Hewitt that happened in an alley near 32nd and Garland.
