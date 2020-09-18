Fischer given list of ways to regain city’s trust as some continue calls for his resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer made it past another Metro Council meeting as Louisville’s leader, though he now has a roadmap on his desk of things to do in order to rebuild trust with the city and government officials.
All but four council members voted no-confidence in Fischer Thursday.
“Given the choice of two difficult paths, I’ve sometimes taken the wrong one," the mayor admitted in a video statement following the no-confidence vote.
Tiara Kitchens has lived in Louisville for more than 15 years. She made the Compassionate City her home, but Kitchens says it hasn’t felt the way it used to in a long time.
“I feel like the trust has already been lost," she said. “This is his fifth time he’s gotten a list of things to do.”
Kitchens is not the only one doubting Fischer’s leadership. Metro Council President David James told WAVE 3 News he’s been fielding emails, phone calls, and messages with people’s concerns.
“Some people are frustrated that the mayor is still here," he explained. "I would say the mayor’s approval rating is well under 20%. They still want the mayor to resign or be fired.”
Originally, many Metro Council planned to ask for Fischer’s resignation in a resolution, but instead, the majority decided to create a list of ways Fischer can recoup confidence in the council and the community. The list includes things like helping build homeownership and sustainability in Louisville, demanding action in Frankfort for racial injustice in the criminal system, and fully disclosing all findings in the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee.
Only four council members voted ‘no’ to the amended resolution.
“The reality is the mayor wasn’t going to resign, anyway," James said. “In order to move forward and have a reset so the mayor could improve how the city functions. We felt it was good to give him a road map of what we expected.”
James, along with everyone else who voted ‘yes,’ believes the list is feasible for Fischer to accomplish.
“It’s realistic," he said. "The council expects the mayor to do better, and a path forward to do better, and if he doesn’t then we will revisit other options.”
There are two years left in Fischer’s term.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.