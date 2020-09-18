FORECAST: Coolest air since May the next couple nights

- 1st night in the 40s since mid-May tonight
- 80s return next week
- AUTUMN: Officially arrives Tuesday morning at 9:30 am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This evening will be breezy but winds relax somewhat overnight. Low temperatures tonight will be the coolest they’ve been since mid-May, bottoming out in the 40s for all locations.
Make sure you have a jacket if you’re going to a high school football game Saturday afternoon will be the coolest of the week as most areas don’t make it out of the 60s. Sunshine will be plentiful and that milky wildfire smoke haze we’ve had for days on end will be gone.
Saturday night will be the coolest of the weekend as lows get down into the lower to middle 40s. Some upper 30s can’t be ruled out in our extreme northern counties.
Sunday looks mostly sunny with continued cool highs in the 70s. What a nice end to a fall-like weekend!
Rain chances will still be in our distant future early next week as sunshine continues. Fall begins on Tuesday and with that signals a return to warmer weather with highs in the 80s. It may take until next weekend to get a rain chance to arrive.
