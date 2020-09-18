Free COVID-19 testing on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bates Memorial Baptist Church is holding a free Coronavirus testing event on Saturday, September 19 that’s open to the entire community.
You don’t need insurance, or an appointment.
Just show up to the church at 620 Lampton Street in Smoketown, Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“A lot of members of this community said they couldn’t be tested because they didn’t have a car. So we made it an opportunity where they could have walk up," said Devan King, Director of Operations & Community Engagement at Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
The testing is open to everyone in the community, not just for church members.
The event is sponsored by Bluewater Labs and Wellcare Insurance.
For more information on this and other testing sites, click here.
