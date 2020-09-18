Joseph Oberhansley found guilty of murder of Tammy Jo Blanton

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Joseph Oberhansley has been found guilty by a jury in the 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton in Clark County, Ind.
Friday, after nearly six hours of deliberation, jurors also found Oberhansley guilty of burglary in relation to Blanton’s death. She was found dead in her bathtub in the summer of 2014 after officers arrested Oberhansley outside of her home.
Oberhansley is accused of eating some of her organs.
While he was also charged with rape, the jury ultimately found Oberhansley not guilty.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.