Lawmakers demand more polling locations in Jefferson Co. for November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a press conference Friday, a bipartisan group of Metro Council members, state representatives, and state senators expressed their concerns over the number of proposed polling locations in Jefferson County for the general election.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw on Wednesday recommended eight polling locations throughout the county. Lawmakers called that number “inadequate” on Friday; they also asked Gov. Beshear, Secretary of State Michael Adams, and the State Board of Elections to reject any plan from Holsclaw, filed for state review, with fewer than 24 locations.
“For a county with a population of over 770,000 people, eight locations is inadequate and will not allow for easy and free access to voting for our residents,” Metro Council President David James said.
In June, Jefferson County had one polling location for Kentucky’s primary election. Typically, there are over 200 polling locations in Jefferson County. Amid the pandemic, polling locations have been limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Extrapolating data from the primary election, Rep. Jerry Miller (R-36) estimated Jefferson County could see election turnout of 70% with over 400,000 absentee ballots cast. In June, 8,000 ballots were thrown out and Miller estimated that number would be closer to 20,000 in the general election without more in-person polling places.
“This is an emergency, we need to be able to allow our citizens to vote. This turnout could be historic and we should not stuff 600,000 people into eight voting locations,” Miller said.
Drilling down, Miller presented a map of Metro Council Districts with stickers representing the eight locations in Hosclaw’s proposal. He pointed out the limited number of stickers in East and South Louisville. He also presented a second map with his recommendation for the general election. The map featured nearly three times as many stickers representing Holsclaw’s proposed locations and a number of local high school gymnasiums, that Miller says JCPS would offer on election day.
Lawmakers on Friday cited a number of Kentucky counties with populations smaller than Jefferson County, including Henry and Hopkins, with as many as seven polling locations.
“We have counties with 35 times less population that we have and four more polling locations, that’s not right,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-19) said.
Lawmakers also warned that Holsclaw’s plan could disenfranchise minority communities and those in less populated parts of Jefferson County.
“This plan will suppress votes, there’s no doubt about. Underline that and put it in bold, just like it did in the primary,” Rep. Jason Nemes (R-33) said.
Both James and Miller said they made attempts to raise their concerns with Holsclaw. Miller said Holsclaw refused to meet with him and told him he was “meddling.” James said Holsclaw spoke with him but presented a number of “excuses” as to why there were not more polling places.
“Ranging from money to locations, to poll workers, to equipment and all of those things can be easily dealt with,” he said.
In response to Friday’s press conference, a spokesperson from the County Clerk’s office offered no comment. The County Clerk has until September 30 to file her election day plan with the state.
Nemes said he plans to take legal action if Holsclaw’s final plan does not include more polling places.
